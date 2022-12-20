Jones jumper lifts Idaho past Cal St Northridge, 76-73

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jones’ jumper in the final minute put Idaho in front for good and the Vandals held on to beat Cal State Northridge, 76-73. Cal State Northridge led by nine points after Atin Wright’s jumper made it 53-44 more than six minutes into the half, but the Vandals came back and took the lead on Trey Smith’s 3 with 10:07 left, 56-55. The Matadors tied the game with 1:19 left on Marcel Stevens’ 3, 72-72, and Wright with :44 left put them in front, 74-73.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.