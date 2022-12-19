Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 3:18 AM

String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Tom Brady gave the ball away on four consecutive possessions in the second half. The 45-year-old quarterback threw an interception, lost two fumbles and threw another pick.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content