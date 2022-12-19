Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20. The Eagles, with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Hurts ran for 61 yards and threw for 315 yards with two interceptions. Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears lost their seventh straight game.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.