LAS VEGAS — Kehlin Farooq scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Texas Southern past Hampton 82-77 at the HBCU Challenge. Farooq also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (3-8). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 17 points and five rebounds, while John Walker III scored 12. Jordan Nesbitt led the Pirates (3-9) with 18 points and seven rebounds.

