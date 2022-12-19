Colorado tops Northern Colorado for Boyle’s milestone win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 26 points, KJ Simpson added 18, and Colorado defeated Northern Colorado 88-77, giving Buffaloes coach Thad Boyle his program record-tying 261st win. With a record of 261-160, Boyle, in his 13th season, is tied with Sox Walseth who was 261-245 in 20 seasons (1956-76). Colorado led 58-53 with a little under 11 minutes remaining before da Silva scored seven points and Javon Ruffin and Simpson hit 3-pointers in a 16-4 run that gave the Buffaloes a 74-57 lead with 5:52 to go. Ruffin finished with 12 points and Julian Hammond III added 11 for the Buffaloes. Dalton Knecht scored 24 points for the Bears.

