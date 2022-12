KENT, Ohio — Sincere Carry and Jalen Sullinger scored 16 points apiece as Kent State beat Concord University 106-56. Carry contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (8-3). Sullinger sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas had 13 points. The Mountain Lions were led by Jordan Wooden with 15 points.

