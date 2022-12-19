Bridges, Abdur-Rahim lead Georgia past Notre Dame 77-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and Georgia breezed to a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame. Bridges sank all nine of his shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3). Abdur-Rahim finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Moncrieffe made all six of his shots and scored 15. Terry Roberts had 10 points, five assists and three steals. Nate Laszewski led the Fighting Irish (7-4) with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers. Cormac Ryan pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. JJ Starling scored 14. Moncrieffe had 10 points to send Georgia into halftime with a 41-36 lead.

