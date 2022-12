CHICAGO — Jace Carter’s 22 points helped UIC defeat Northeastern 81-73. Carter added five rebounds for the Flames. Toby Okani scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Christian Jones recorded 15 points. Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with 20 points and six rebounds. Northeastern got 15 points from Jared Turner. Chris Doherty had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

