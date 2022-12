LEWISBURG, Pa. — Alex Timmerman’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat Merrimack 61-55. Timmerman added five rebounds for the Bison (7-4). Xander Rice scored 11 points with nine assists. Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocks for the Warriors (2-12).

