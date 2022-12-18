Pedulla, Virginia Tech cruise past Grambling State 74-48

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 74-48 victory over Grambling State. Pedulla shot 5 of 12 from the floor, including four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Pedulla, who added six assists, has scored in double figures in every game this season. Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.