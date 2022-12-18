Odom scores 18 in Howard’s 66-54 win over Harvard
BOSTON — Led by Shy Odom’s 18 points, the Howard Bison defeated the Harvard Crimson 66-54 on Sunday. The Bison are now 6-8 on the season, while the Crimson dropped to 7-4.
