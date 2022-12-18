No. 9 UConn wins without Auriemma, topping Florida St 85-77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points, Lou Lopez Senechal added 23, and No. 9 UConn, which was missing head coach Geno Auriemma, beat Florida State 85-77 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. The school said a few minutes before tip that Auriemma wasn’t feeling well in the morning shootaround and would be out for the game. Associate head coach Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Famer and improved to 14-0 in games he’s missed over their 37 years together at UConn. Ta’Niya Latson, who came into the game fifth in the nation in scoring at 25.4 points a game, had 24 before fouling out with more than 6 minutes left for Florida State.

