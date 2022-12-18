No. 9 Arizona outlasts No. 6 Tennessee in physical 75-70 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points, Oumar Ballo added 18 and No. 9 Arizona turned the physical tables on No. 6 Tennessee for a 75-70 victory. The Wildcats did well to withstand the Vols’ defensive pressure and applied a bit of their own in a game that saw bodies hitting the floor nearly every trip down the floor. Arizona took advantage 7-foot-1 Uroš Plavšić’s foul trouble by working the ball inside to Ballo and Tubelis, building a 10-point lead midway through the second half. Tennessee pushed back, but the Wildcats had the final say, making the key plays down the stretch for their third win over an AP Top 25 opponent this season.

