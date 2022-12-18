Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime on Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109. Making the whole scene more surreal, Morant was talking with fans sitting courtside when he was tossed. On his way out of the game, Morant gave the courtside fans two thumbs up. The player’s conversation with the fans continued from the locker room. Morant reportedly called his father, who carried a cell phone to the fans. Morant confirmed he spoke to the fans on Facetime after his ejection, saying he wanted to thank them for supporting him.

