Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks apiece, helping the Philadelphia Eagles hold off the Chicago Bears for a 25-20 victory. A hustling Reddick also recovered a fumble along Philadelphia’s sideline, stopping a Chicago drive in the third quarter. While dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts and his top targets have captured most of the attention, Philadelphia’s pass rush has played a key role in its NFL-best 13-1 record. The Eagles lead the league with 55 sacks. The 28-year-old Reddick has a team-high 12 sacks in his first season with Philadelphia after he agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract in March.

