Cooke, Boston lead No. 1 Gamecocks to 87-23 win over Bucs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 16 points, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 13 rebounds for her 67th career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina steamrolled Charleston Southern 87-23. The Gamecocks opened 11-0 for the second straight year and fourth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons. South Carolina scored the first 11 points and led 20-3 after one quarter and 35-6 at halftime. The game marked the college debut of five-star freshman Chloe Kitts, an early enrollee who had 10 points and seven rebounds. Zaire Hicks led Charleston Southern with eight points.

