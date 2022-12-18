Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Admiral Schofield had 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Orlando Magic complete a sweep of consecutive games in Boston with a 95-92 victory on Sunday. Franz Wagner chipped in with 12 points and Bol Bol added 11 with eight rebounds for Orlando, which was 1-11 on the road before its two straight wins over the Celtics at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 24 points, Marcus Smart had 15 and Grant Williams 14. Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum missed the game due to personal reasons. The 24-year-old star is the team’s leading scorer (30.2 points per game) and rebounder (8.2 per), and fifth in the league in scoring.

