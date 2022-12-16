Val Gardena men’s super-G canceled due to fog and rain

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G slated for Friday in Val Gardena has been canceled due to a mixture of fog, rain and warm temperatures. The start of the race was initially postponed while workers cleared 8 inches (20 centimeters) of overnight snowfall off the Saslong course. But then the race was called off when the fog moved in. It wasn’t immediately clear if the race will be made up later this season at another resort. Vincent Kriechmayr won a shortened downhill on the Saslong on Thursday in a race that had been postponed from Beaver Creek, Colorado. The regularly scheduled downhill on the Saslong is set for Saturday.

