Titans’ injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s injury issues continue to worsen with seven Titans being declared out. That includes a trio of defensive starters for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. The Titans (7-6) will be short-handed in the secondary with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) out a second straight game. Starting safety and cornerback Amani Hooker is out with an injured knee. Rookie cornerback Tre Avery remains in the concussion protocol. Sack leader Denico Autry will miss his fourth straight game.

