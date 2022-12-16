Siniša Mihajlović, soccer player and coach, dies at 53

ROME (AP) — Former soccer player and coach Siniša Mihajlović has died at 53 after a long battle with leukemia. Mihajlović’s family announced Friday that he died in a Rome hospital. The Serbian had most recently coached Serie A club Bologna for 3 ½ years. He became a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to remain on the job even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. Players sometimes gathered under Mihajlović’s hospital window when the coach was receiving treatment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.