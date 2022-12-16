Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract. The 33-year-old was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2014. Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland and was an All-Star in 2021. Bassitt is 46-3 with a 3.45 ERA in right major league seasons.Left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

