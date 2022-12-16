Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. Detroit drafted him No. 1 pick overall in 2021. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year. He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds. The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

