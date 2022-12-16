Phoenix airport 1st to offer self-driving ride service Waymo

PHOENIX (AP) — As Phoenix gets ready to host the Super Bowl, Mayor Kate Gallego has announced Sky Harbor International Airport will be the world’s first airport to offer the self-driving ride-hailing service Waymo. Gallego said during a news conference Friday that fans who come to the city for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl will be able to use Waymo to get from the airport to downtown Phoenix, where many pregame events will take place. A test group has been using Waymo vehicles from the station to downtown Phoenix since early November. The cars are electric Jaguar models. A Waymo official says the autonomous vehicle unit of Google’s California-based parent company, Alphabet Inc., will also double its service territory in downtown Phoenix.

