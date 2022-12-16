Packers’ Bakhtiari details events that led to appendectomy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was looking for some peace of mind a couple of weeks ago when he talked to the team’s medical staff about a sore abdomen. He ended up undergoing an appendectomy that probably will sideline him for a second straight game Monday against the Los Angeles Rams. Bakhtiari’s decision to ask about the issue prevented a potentially scary situation. Bakhtiari wouldn’t put a timeline on his potential return.

