Macron returns to Qatar for love of sport, despite criticism

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is about to jet off to Qatar for the second time in a week, despite broad concerns about the emirate’s human rights and environmental record. Why? Because France is in the World Cup final, and Macron really is a big soccer fan — and a prominent advocate of the longstanding partnership between the two countries. A video broadcast after France’s victory over Morocco in the semifinal showed an enthusiastic Macron mingling with French players in the dressing room on Wednesday evening at the Doha stadium. The World Cup in Qatar has sparked multiple controversies — from the living conditions of migrant workers to the status of LGBTQ people, as well as women and minorities.

