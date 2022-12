MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid. Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

