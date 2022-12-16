Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has hired a law firm to investigate allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said on Friday that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals’ handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler’s firing. The law firm claims Kugler was fired for “unsubstantiated allegations.” The popular Kugler was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He had been with the team since 2019.

