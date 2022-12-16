FIFA targets $11BN revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a huge rise in revenue. The four-year budget was presented to the ruling FIFA Council. It foresees almost 50% increase in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men’s World Cup. FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets. The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast.

