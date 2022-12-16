Fields set to play for Bears against Eagles; Claypool out

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day after sitting out on Wednesday. He missed the game at the New York Jets on Nov. 27 because of a separated nonthrowing shoulder. He then threw for a season-high 254 yards and ran for a 55-yard touchdown against Green Bay two weeks ago. Claypool has 12 receptions for 111 yards in five games with Chicago. The Bears acquired him from Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. Running back David Montgomery was a full participant Friday after sitting out the previous two days because he was ill.

