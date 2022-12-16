Cooke leads sluggish No. 1 South Carolina women past SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Gamecocks shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low. South Carolina came in averaging 83 points per game and failed to reach 80 points for just the third time. Cook was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits.

