Argentina fans adopt ‘Muchachos’ as their World Cup anthem

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — “Muchachos” has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. The song was written by a fan and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mentions rival Brazil and the soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982. Argentina fan Fernando Romero wrote the song. He says “I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people.” Argentina will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.

By LUJAIN JO and VICTOR R. CAIVANO Associated Press

