Patriots look to continue 6-game winning streak over Raiders

By The Associated Press

The New England Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas is a slight favorite. New England is coming off a Monday night victory at Arizona. The Patriots stayed in the state after the game and practiced in Tucson. A victory over Las Vegas would be a big step toward securing a playoff spot. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams had joint practice sessions this summer before meeting in a preseason game that the Raiders won 23-6.

