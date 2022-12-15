NCAA reforms chase efficiency in resolving infractions cases

The NCAA isn’t backing away from enforcing rules and imposing penalties for rules violations amid a host of changes to college sports’ governing body. But it is hoping that changes to the enforcement process lead to cases being handled more efficiently. The NCAA announced an agreement with Memphis to resolve recruiting violations within the Tigers’ men’s basketball program. That allowed Memphis to begin serving penalties even while one individual in the case contests allegations. It marks the second time the NCAA has allowed a split case. The other came in September tied to football recruiting violations at Air Force.

