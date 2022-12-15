National labor board to look into rights of USC athletes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board will investigate an unfair labor practice complaint involving the rights of University of Southern California football and basketball players. In February, the National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge against USC, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college players as “student-athletes” and other violations. The NLRB’s Region 21 in Los Angeles will look into the complaint that covers football and men’s and women’s basketball players at the private school.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.