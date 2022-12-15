Huntley looking for better ending to this season for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — All signs point to Tyler Huntley being Baltimore’s starting quarterback for a second game in a row. The Ravens have ruled Lamar Jackson out for Saturday’s game at Cleveland. He’s recovering from a knee injury. Huntley left last weekend’s victory at Pittsburgh in the third quarter, but he’s been able to practice this week. Coach John Harbaugh says he’s cleared concussion protocol. Huntley says he doesn’t think he actually had a concussion. The Ravens have confidence in Huntley — and they were able to win last weekend even when rookie Anthony Brown had to finish the game.

