Dutch forward Miedema stretchered off field with knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has sustained a knee injury while playing for Arsenal in a women’s Champion’s League match against Lyon. The Dutch forward went down under no contact in the first half after landing awkwardly as she challenged for a loose ball. She was taken off the field on a stretcher. The team advanced to the quarterfinals despite losing 1-0 at Emirates Stadium. Manager Jonas Eidevall says he’s “very concerned” about Miedema’s injury. He hadn’t spoken to team doctors and had no other update.

