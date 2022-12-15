Dodgers acquire INF Yonny Hernández from Athletics for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week. He played 10 games at third base and two games at second base for the D-backs. He spent seven seasons in the minors, mostly with the Rangers organization. The Dodgers’ 40-man roster now stands at 39.

