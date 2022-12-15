Carr’s buzzer beater lifts Wake Forest over Appalachian St.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Carr scored 20 points that included a buzzer-beating jumper and Wake Forest edged Appalachian State 67-66. With 1.3 seconds to play, Carr drove the lane to catch an inbounds pass from Cameron Hildreth. Carr caught the ball on the run and then spun for a jump shot that hit nothing but net. Carr finished 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Tyree Appleby added 15 points for Wake Forest (8-3). Christopher Mantis scored 18 points to lead Appalachian State (6-4).

