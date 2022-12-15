Bengals visit struggling Bucs, aiming for 6th straight win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals look to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are clinging to first place in the NFC South despite having a losing record. The Bengals and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 9-4. The Bucs are 6-7 and coming off a 28-loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Brady leads the NFL in completions and is fourth in passing yards, however the Bucs are only scoring a little more than 17 points per game. That ranks 28th in the league.

By The Associated Press

