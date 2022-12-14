Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker ‘week to week’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Zucker is out for at least one week with a lower-body injury. The two veterans have been key cogs to Pittsburgh’s rebound from a sluggish start. The Penguins are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games following a seven-game losing streak earlier in the season.

