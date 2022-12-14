Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added 25 and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game road trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12 rebounds, but he also missed two free throws with 28 seconds left in regulation to allow the Celtics back into it. LeBron James scored 33 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.