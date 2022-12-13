Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. A total of 100 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility.

