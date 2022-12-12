Without Jackson, Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14. Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help Baltimore end a four-game losing streak to the Steelers. Pittsburgh also lost its quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to concussion protocol.

