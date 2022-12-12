Panthers run over and through Seahawks for 30-24 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Darnold threw one touchdown pass, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear both had rushing TDs and the Carolina Panthers stayed in the thick of the muddled NFC South race with a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold and Carolina built leads of 17-0 and 20-7 to take advantage of a sloppy, unenthusiastic first-half performance by the Seahawks. In the second half, the Panthers simply ran through Seattle’s defense and delivered a blow to the Seahawks’ hopes of winning the NFC West. Carolina won for the third time in four games, pulled even with Atlanta and is within one game of division-leading Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings.

