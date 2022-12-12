Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and the Dallas Cowboys avoided a major upset with a 27-23 victory over the hapless Houston Texans. Houston appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak with just its second victory after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go and the Texans leading by three. The Cowboys stiffened, and Prescott delivered with his second chance starting near his own goal line. Dallas drove 98 yards for the winning points.