49ers spoil Brady’s Bay Area return with 35-7 win vs. Bucs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady relished the rare opportunity to come back to the Bay Area to play his boyhood favorite team in front of family and friends. Too bad he couldn’t give them much to cheer about. Brady threw two interceptions and struggled to move the ball consistently against San Francisco’s stellar defense and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 35-7 to the 49ers. Brady finished the game 34 for 55 for 253 yards and two interceptions.

