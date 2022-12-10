Chargers’ James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Derwin James and cornerback Bryce Callahan were listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report after not practicing all week. James is dealing with the effects of a quadriceps injury first suffered two weeks ago during a game at Arizona. Callahan has a groin injury that caused him to leave during the second half of last week’s game at Las Vegas. The Chargers have allowed a league-high 13 touchdowns of 20 yards or more.

