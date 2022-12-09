From serving pizzas, Fofana now delivering World Cup crosses

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Youssouf Fofana has gone from serving pizzas to delivering crosses in the World Cup. He was dropped in 2015 at age 14 from French national training center Clairefontaine and his future in soccer seemed at an end. So he went to work for a pizzeria. The 23-year-old midfielder says “that was the best way to earn money and also to follow my dreams.” Fofana made his French national team debut in September and was picked by coach Didier Deschamps for the 26-man team that is defending Les Bleus’ World Cup title.

