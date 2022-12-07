Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark

The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other. The defending champions are assured of being the eighth team to have a losing record the year after winning it all and are one loss shy of the most losses ever for a team defending a Super Bowl title. The injury-plagued Rams are 3-9 for the worst record ever through 12 games for a defending champion. With a loss on Thursday night against the Raiders, Los Angeles can tie the 1999 Broncos for the most losses ever by a defending champion.

