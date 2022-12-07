Ohtani keeping watch on Angels’ offseason moves from afar
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian says he’s been in frequent contact with two-way star Shohei Ohtani about the team’s offseason moves. Ohtani is back in Japan for the offseason. The Angels’ dealings, their future owner and the team’s performance will all be under the microscope as Ohtani begins his final season before hitting free agency. Despite Arte Moreno putting the team up for sale, the Angels have been proactive since the season ended. They have acquired two players via trade and signed a pair of pitchers.